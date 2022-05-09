Cyclonic storm 'Asani' intensifies in Bay of Bengal

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and it would gradually increase becoming 95-105 kmph, gusting to 115 kmph, over the same region.



Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 10 and 11.



As the sea condition is very likely to become high to very high, fishermen have been advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9, into westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and into Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return.