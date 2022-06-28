Cylinder blast leaves 1 dead, 7 injured in Meerut

According to official sources, earth-moving machines were pressed into service.



Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said on Tuesday morning, "Rescue operations are in full swing. We have pulled out eight people from the debris, of which one woman has died while the remaining have been rushed to hospital. We received the information of a cooking gas cylinder blast but after reaching here, locals gave us more information about the activities that were taking place. Our forensic team is also here. We are working out the case and will reveal all details later."