Dabholkar murder: HC bail for convict Sachin Andure, life sentence suspended

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 18 August, granted bail to Sachin Andure, who was convicted in the 2013 murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, and suspended his life sentence pending his appeal against the conviction.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Bhonsle allowed Andure’s interim application seeking bail and suspension of his sentence. A detailed copy of the order was not immediately available.

Andure, who is also facing trial in the murder of activist Govind Pansare, can now walk out of jail after securing bail in both cases.

Dabholkar (67), founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while on a morning walk in Pune on 20 August 2013.

The case was initially investigated by the local police before the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 following a petition by Dabholkar's daughter Mukta Dabholkar in the high court.