Dabur faces FSSAI action over ‘100% natural’ claims
FSSAI objects to Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk’s “100 per cent Purity” claim, says it is not allowed for compound food products
FMCG giant Dabur India has come under the scanner of the country’s food safety regulator after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered the company to halt the sale of select products carrying what it termed misleading and unverifiable claims.
The regulator has directed Dabur to immediately stop marketing products featuring labels such as “100 per cent Natural”, “100 per cent Pure”, “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed”, “100 per cent Organic” and “100 per cent Tender Coconut Water”, stating that such claims could create confusion among consumers and lack adequate verification.
The action stems from FSSAI’s assessment that the company’s promotional claims breached provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which govern how food products can be marketed to consumers.
The food watchdog also flagged Dabur’s use of the Jaivik Bharat logo on products including Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey, alleging that these products did not have the required FSSAI organic endorsement under the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.
FSSAI further raised objections to Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk carrying the claim “100 per cent Purity”, saying such wording is not permitted for compound food products.
According to the regulator, the company had earlier been asked to withdraw the disputed claims but failed to take satisfactory corrective measures, prompting the latest prohibition order.
Dabur has now been instructed to discontinue the sale of the identified products and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to FSSAI within 15 days.
The regulatory action cast a shadow over Dabur’s stock performance, with shares falling more than 2 per cent to Rs 414.60 apiece on the BSE during morning trading. The stock touched an intraday low after the announcement, remaining under pressure in a challenging market environment.
Dabur’s shares have already faced a difficult stretch, declining more than 20 per cent over the past year and nearly 30 per cent over the last five years. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of Rs 401.05 and a high of Rs 576.80.
The latest regulatory challenge adds another hurdle for the century-old consumer goods company as it navigates rising scrutiny over product claims, transparency and consumer trust in India’s competitive FMCG landscape.
With IANS inputs