Dabur faces FSSAI action over ‘100% natural’ claims

FMCG giant Dabur India has come under the scanner of the country’s food safety regulator after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered the company to halt the sale of select products carrying what it termed misleading and unverifiable claims.

The regulator has directed Dabur to immediately stop marketing products featuring labels such as “100 per cent Natural”, “100 per cent Pure”, “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed”, “100 per cent Organic” and “100 per cent Tender Coconut Water”, stating that such claims could create confusion among consumers and lack adequate verification.

The action stems from FSSAI’s assessment that the company’s promotional claims breached provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which govern how food products can be marketed to consumers.

The food watchdog also flagged Dabur’s use of the Jaivik Bharat logo on products including Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey, alleging that these products did not have the required FSSAI organic endorsement under the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.