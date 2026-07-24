FSSAI suspends Rehaan Healthcare licence over food safety violations

The FSSAI said production can resume only after the company rectifies the regulatory shortcomings and obtains approval following verification by the competent authority through an official inspection.

The regulator also cautioned the company against violating the suspension order, warning that any attempt to continue manufacturing activities without complying with the prescribed requirements would invite legal action.

The action comes as part of the FSSAI's enforcement of food safety standards aimed at ensuring that manufacturers comply with regulatory norms before products reach consumers.

With PTI inputs