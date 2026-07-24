FSSAI suspends Rehaan Healthcare licence over food safety violations
Regulator orders immediate halt to production of health supplements and syrup-based products until deficiencies are rectified
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the manufacturing licence of Rehaan Healthcare after identifying serious violations of food safety regulations at the company's facility producing health supplements and nutraceuticals.
In its order, the food safety regulator directed the company to immediately stop manufacturing all products, including digestive syrups, multivitamin syrups and other syrup-based food formulations, until the identified deficiencies are fully addressed.
The FSSAI said production can resume only after the company rectifies the regulatory shortcomings and obtains approval following verification by the competent authority through an official inspection.
The regulator also cautioned the company against violating the suspension order, warning that any attempt to continue manufacturing activities without complying with the prescribed requirements would invite legal action.
The action comes as part of the FSSAI's enforcement of food safety standards aimed at ensuring that manufacturers comply with regulatory norms before products reach consumers.
With PTI inputs