FSSAI issues notices to Lotte India, Kubera Foods, FNP over misleading claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Lotte India Corporation Private Limited, Kubera Foods and Ferns N Petals (FNP), alleging misleading claims and labelling violations on several food products and directing the companies to explain why action should not be initiated against them.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the food regulator said the three companies have been given seven days to submit their responses, warning that failure to provide satisfactory explanations could invite action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Lotte India under scanner

FSSAI said Lotte India Corporation was found using non-compliant pre-printed labels carrying its old company name without obtaining prior approval from the regulator.

The authority also flagged the company's "100 per cent vegetarian" claim on certain Choco Pie variants, terming it potentially misleading.

Further scrutiny revealed that nutritional information on Lotte's PEPERO Crunchy Biscuit Sticks Carton and PEPERO Original Biscuit Sticks was not displayed in the format prescribed under food safety regulations.

The regulator also found that Lolly Bliss lollipops did not comply with the prescribed vitamin levels under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.

Another concern related to FRUITZ Eclairs, which, according to FSSAI, carried a product name that could mislead consumers into believing the confectionery contained fruit, even though it did not. The mandatory front-of-pack disclaimer required under the regulations was also missing, the regulator said.