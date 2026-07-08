FSSAI issues notices to Lotte India, Kubera Foods, FNP over misleading claims
FSSAI has sought explanations from the three companies within seven days, warning of action if they fail to respond satisfactorily
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Lotte India Corporation Private Limited, Kubera Foods and Ferns N Petals (FNP), alleging misleading claims and labelling violations on several food products and directing the companies to explain why action should not be initiated against them.
In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the food regulator said the three companies have been given seven days to submit their responses, warning that failure to provide satisfactory explanations could invite action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Lotte India under scanner
FSSAI said Lotte India Corporation was found using non-compliant pre-printed labels carrying its old company name without obtaining prior approval from the regulator.
The authority also flagged the company's "100 per cent vegetarian" claim on certain Choco Pie variants, terming it potentially misleading.
Further scrutiny revealed that nutritional information on Lotte's PEPERO Crunchy Biscuit Sticks Carton and PEPERO Original Biscuit Sticks was not displayed in the format prescribed under food safety regulations.
The regulator also found that Lolly Bliss lollipops did not comply with the prescribed vitamin levels under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.
Another concern related to FRUITZ Eclairs, which, according to FSSAI, carried a product name that could mislead consumers into believing the confectionery contained fruit, even though it did not. The mandatory front-of-pack disclaimer required under the regulations was also missing, the regulator said.
Kubera Foods accused of misleading claims
Kubera Foods was served a notice over its Soft and Fresh Cream Bun Pineapple, with FSSAI alleging that several promotional claims on the packaging contradicted the product's ingredient list.
The regulator said the product prominently displayed claims such as "100 per cent Natural" and "No Preservatives, Colours & Flavours", despite the label declaring the use of preservative INS 282, synthetic food colour INS 110, and added flavouring substances.
FSSAI further said the use of terms such as "Pure", "Fresh" and "Natural" violated the provisions governing such claims under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.
Ferns N Petals faces labelling objections
Ferns N Petals Private Limited was also issued a notice over alleged misleading marketing and labelling deficiencies concerning its Roasted Almond Chocolate.
According to FSSAI, the product was marketed as "Premium Chocolate" despite containing hydrogenated vegetable fat and lacking the mandatory declaration required for chocolates containing vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter.
The regulator also pointed out that the nutritional information panel did not disclose the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) values. In addition, the packaging prominently featured almonds but failed to specify the percentage of almonds used in the ingredient list, as required under the regulations.
Seven-day deadline
FSSAI has directed all three companies to furnish their explanations within seven days. It warned that if the responses are found unsatisfactory or are not submitted within the stipulated period, action may be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The regulator said the action is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure truthful food labelling and prevent misleading claims that could influence consumer choices.
With IANS inputs