FSSAI notices to Red Bull, PepsiCo, Campa over 'energy drink' claims
Food safety regulator cites alleged misbranding, saying no standard exists for "energy drinks"
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several beverage manufacturers, including Red Bull, Monster Energy, Sting, Campa, Hell Energy and PepsiCo India over the use of the term "energy drink" and alleged misleading claims on product labels.
In a post on Instagram, the food safety regulator said the notices were issued over alleged misbranding and labelling violations, asserting that no standard has been notified for "energy drinks" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed under it.
FSSAI clarified that the Food Category System under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, is meant solely for classification purposes and cannot be used for product naming or labelling.
The regulator also said food products are not permitted to carry functional or therapeutic claims such as "boosts energy levels", "enhances focus", "vitalises body and mind", "stimulates mind", "energises body" or "aids in general weakness" under the existing legal framework.
According to FSSAI, the companies marketed and labelled their products as "energy drinks" while making claims that are not permitted under current food safety regulations.
The regulator said the notices are part of its ongoing drive to curb misbranding, misleading claims and non-compliant labelling in the food and beverage sector and to ensure adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations.
The latest action follows a similar enforcement drive in June, when FSSAI issued notices to multiple food business operators over alleged misleading product claims, branding and labelling practices, and directed them to take corrective measures.
With IANS inputs