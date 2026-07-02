FSSAI notices to Red Bull, PepsiCo, Campa over 'energy drink' claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several beverage manufacturers, including Red Bull, Monster Energy, Sting, Campa, Hell Energy and PepsiCo India over the use of the term "energy drink" and alleged misleading claims on product labels.

In a post on Instagram, the food safety regulator said the notices were issued over alleged misbranding and labelling violations, asserting that no standard has been notified for "energy drinks" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed under it.

FSSAI clarified that the Food Category System under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, is meant solely for classification purposes and cannot be used for product naming or labelling.