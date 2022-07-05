Dairy farmers to stage protest on July 27

The Dairy Farmers' Federation of India (DFFI) on Tuesday called upon the dairy farmers across the country to protest imposition of GST on dairy products, machineries and milking machines on July 27.



The organising committee of the DFFI appealed to all the farmers' organisations and the joint platforms including Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join the protest demonstrations and ensure the Union Government repeals "this anti-farmer decision through protracted struggles if required."



The GST Council at its 47th meeting held on June 28 and 29 had recommended imposition of 5 per cent GST on dairy items such as "pre- packed, pre-labeled curd, lassi and butter milk" as well as to increase GST on dairy machinery and milking machines from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.