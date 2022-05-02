Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held

A Dalit family was allegedly stopped by some people from performing the last rites of a relative on an elevated platform at a cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, following which police arrested three persons, an official said on Monday.

The family later performed the funeral on a land near the platform.

The incident took place on Friday in Chandpura village under Kumbhraj police station area, 62 km from the Guna district headquarters, and a video of it also surfaced on social media.