Dalit man hung upside down, thrashed on suspicion of theft in Telangana

In a shocking incident, two youths, including a Dalit, were hung upside down and tortured on the suspicion of theft in Telangana’s Mancherial district.

The victims were not only tied upside down, but a fire was also lit under them, and both were thrashed.

The incident occurred on Friday, 1 September, in Mandamarri in Mancherial district, about 300 km from Hyderabad.

The videos of the torture surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Teja (19), who was working at a sheep farm, and his Dalit friend Kiran (30) were caught and tied upside down at the shed by the employer and his family members.