Four Dalit youth hung upside down from tree, beaten on suspicion of theft

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the Una Dalit beatings, four Dalit youth, including two minors, were hung upside down from a tree and mercilessly beaten by six persons allegedly over suspicions of stealing a goat and some pigeons at Haregaon village in Srirampur tehsil of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra on Sunday.

A video of the beating shot by one of the assailants went viral on social media, after which the district police arrested two persons in connection with the assault. The victims were rescued by locals and admitted to Srirampur Sugar Employees Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.