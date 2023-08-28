Kin claim FIR silent about assault on mother of murdered MP Dalit youth

The sister of a Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district over an old enmity, on Monday claimed their mother was stripped by the accused during the assault, but the police did not register a report in that connection.

Asked about her claim, a police official said there was no mention of the alleged disrobing in the FIR, lodged following a complaint by the youth's family after his death.

A delegation of opposition Congress members on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was beaten to death on 24 August allegedly by a group of people in Barodia Nonagir village under the Khurai Dehat (rural) police station.