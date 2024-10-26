‘Dana’ causes significant damage in Odisha, Bengal; Mamata confirms 4 death

"Those who lost their homes in the cyclone will be provided with pucca houses," Pujari added, noting that approximately 6 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.

Deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo, also in-charge of the energy department, said about 95 per cent of the affected 33 KV feeders have already been restored, with the remaining expected to be operational soon.

He emphasised that the restoration of the 11 KV network up to the Distribution Transformer level is progressing well. Despite heavy rainfall creating challenges in isolated areas like Jamboo, Talachua, Kandira, and Bagapatia, Singh Deo assured that teams are working tirelessly to restore power supply, and sufficient manpower and materials are available on-site.

Coastal Odisha experienced significant damage due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and tidal surges, with thousands of trees uprooted, particularly in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore, where wind speeds reached 100 km/h. Tidal surges of about two metres caused seawater to inundate areas near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Earlier in the day, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the state had achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission," with no reports of fatalities or injuries. He praised the evacuation of approximately six lakh residents, highlighting the importance of proactive measures taken ahead of the cyclone's formation.

Majhi who reviewed the situation in the morning, said, "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed four deaths linked to cyclone Dana, while approximately 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from low-lying areas.

Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence at Patharpratima block in South 24 Parganas while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.

In a late-night development, another person in his early twenties died in Kolkata after being electrocuted, police said.

The victim, identified as Sourav Gupta (24), was a resident of Justice Dwarakanath Road in Bhowanipore and a 'bhujia' seller, a police officer said, adding that his body has been sent for autopsy.