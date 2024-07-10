Dancer who alleged assault by Bengal guv says legal battle, health holding her back
Dancer who lodged sexual assault complaints against governor C.V. Ananda Bose and nephew denies reports she wants to withdraw the case
A popular Odissi dancer who had lodged complaints against West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose and his nephew accusing them of sexual assault, has denied reports that she wanted to withdraw the case.
The dancer clarified that she rather did not want to "pursue" the case because of a pending legal battle in the US, which was taking a toll on her health.
"I am citing here the reason why I do not want to pursue the Governor Bose-related complaint. I am a victim of egregious American malfeasance and US judicial tyranny and my matter is pending with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Govt of India," the dancer mentioned in her statement.
"I am trying to fight that very critical matter of unspeakable American hooliganism against a helpless Indian Hindu wife that I am; and along with it, my failing health, does not allow me to pursue the Governor Bose-related matter at this point," the statement issued on Tuesday read.
The dancer had accused Bose and his nephew of sexually abusing her at a five-star hotel in Delhi in January 2023, when she had travelled there for a programme. In May this year, Kolkata Police submitted a report of its investigation on the complaint to the state secretariat.
Also in May this year, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose, following which Kolkata Police began a second probe. According to article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his or her term in office.
In response to the second allegation, Bose had forbidden the entry of police personnel and a state minister into Raj Bhavan, and instructed staff to not cooperate with the investigation.
