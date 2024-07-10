Dancer who alleged assault by Bengal guv says legal battle, health holding her back

A popular Odissi dancer who had lodged complaints against West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose and his nephew accusing them of sexual assault, has denied reports that she wanted to withdraw the case.

The dancer clarified that she rather did not want to "pursue" the case because of a pending legal battle in the US, which was taking a toll on her health.

"I am citing here the reason why I do not want to pursue the Governor Bose-related complaint. I am a victim of egregious American malfeasance and US judicial tyranny and my matter is pending with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Govt of India," the dancer mentioned in her statement.

"I am trying to fight that very critical matter of unspeakable American hooliganism against a helpless Indian Hindu wife that I am; and along with it, my failing health, does not allow me to pursue the Governor Bose-related matter at this point," the statement issued on Tuesday read.