Molestation case: Bengal governor shows CCTV footage to public; offers no explanation

Amid allegations of molestation levelled against him by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday, 9 May, purportedly showed CCTV footage of the premises from 2 May to the public.

Footage from two CCTV cameras positioned at the main (north) gate was shown to a select group of people, including journalists, at the Central Marble Hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan. The footage spanned the time from 5.32 p.m. to 6.41 p.m. on 2 May.

A contracted employee of Raj Bhavan had on Friday, 3 May, lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging that she was molested by Bose in Governor House on 24 April and again on 2 May.

However, in the footage shared, Governor Bose was not seen at all.

In the first part of the footage, the woman who filed the complaint was seen going to the police outpost housed within Governor House. Many policemen were deployed on the Raj Bhavan premises at the time for a scheduled visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second bit of footage, which lasted around 10 minutes, showed various vehicles, including fire tenders, arriving at the gate and showed policemen lining up for their regular duties; but the woman could not be seen coming out of the next room.

According to the investigating officers of Kolkata Police, the complainant has alleged that she was molested inside the conference room of Raj Bhavan.

During the entire screening, neither Bose nor any official of Governor House was present. Even after the screening was over, there was no official briefing to clarify the purpose of screening the CCTV footage.