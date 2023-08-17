Darjeeling tea industry is a 'patient in ICU': ITEA chairman

Chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) Anshuman Kanoria on Thursday said that the Darjeeling tea industry is a "patient in ICU" and virtually on its death bed.

For the Darjeeling tea industry to survive, some government support is needed in the form of subsidy which will help stave off the threat posed by tea from Nepal, he said.

Speaking at a session organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here, Kanoria said, "Darjeeling tea is an emotion for us. It flows in our blood. Today, the Darjeeling tea industry is a patient in ICU, virtually in its death bed".

The closure of the gardens due to political agitation in 2017, followed by lockdowns had caused huge financial loss to the industry as a whole, Kanoria said.