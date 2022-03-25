Data centres in India faced 51 mn cyber attacks in 9 months

The data centres in India captured more than 51 million cyber attacks over their networks from over 40,000 unique IP addresses from April-December 2021, a new report showed on Friday.



The report also found a total number of 26,166 usernames were used to log into the networks by attackers and a total number of 80282 passwords were found that were used to log into the networks by attackers.



As per the research done by The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and CyberPeace Foundation (CPF) along with Autobot Infosec, attackers tried to run multiple terminal commands and also tried to download malicious payloads on the system.