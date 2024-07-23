Data shows less than 9 lakh beneficiaries of minority development schemes in 5 yrs

In five years, the Union government has financed less than 9 lakh beneficiaries through the minority affairs ministry under the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

In a response sought by Communist Party of India MP Sandosh Kumar, minister of minority affairs Kiren Rijiju stated, “The total number of beneficiaries financed under the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) during the period between F.Y. 2019-20 to F.Y. 2023-24 is 8,43,221.”

The Rajya Sabha MP had sought the total number of beneficiaries under the NMDFC for the period between 2019-24 and the ministry has stated that no linguistic minorities have benefitted through the corporation.

The MP underscored that the data reveals that the financial assistance provided is minimal. “In five years, only 8.43 lakh people have benefited. The Union government should put an end its discriminatory attitude towards minorities including Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi and other communities,” said Kumar.