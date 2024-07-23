Data shows less than 9 lakh beneficiaries of minority development schemes in 5 yrs
Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar had sought the total number of beneficiaries under the NMDFC for the period 2019-24
In five years, the Union government has financed less than 9 lakh beneficiaries through the minority affairs ministry under the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC).
In a response sought by Communist Party of India MP Sandosh Kumar, minister of minority affairs Kiren Rijiju stated, “The total number of beneficiaries financed under the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) during the period between F.Y. 2019-20 to F.Y. 2023-24 is 8,43,221.”
The Rajya Sabha MP had sought the total number of beneficiaries under the NMDFC for the period between 2019-24 and the ministry has stated that no linguistic minorities have benefitted through the corporation.
The MP underscored that the data reveals that the financial assistance provided is minimal. “In five years, only 8.43 lakh people have benefited. The Union government should put an end its discriminatory attitude towards minorities including Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi and other communities,” said Kumar.
According to the ministry, West Bengal had the highest number of beneficiaries at 4,53,888, followed by Kerala at 2,83,589, then Tamil Nadu with 67,044 beneficiaries and from Jammu and Kashmir, there were 14,907 beneficiaries. Puducherry (0), Ladakh (1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (3) and Madhya Pradesh (9) have the fewest number of beneficiaries. From Lakshadweep, only 41 persons have benefited from the NMDFC schemes and from Delhi only 40.
From among the north Indian states, Rajasthan has only 1,087 beneficiaries, Haryana has 2,042, Jharkhand has 449 and Uttar Pradesh has 3,312. From Maharashtra, there have been only 2,404 beneficiaries, from Karnataka only 456, Telangana only 873 and from Andhra Pradesh 3,191.
“A clear perusal of this in the context of available census data reveals that the finance assistance provided is very minimal. This should be seen in the context of rising hatred and discriminatory practices against minorities including Christians, Muslims and Sikhs. Such lapses and wilful neglect from the side of the Union government is completely unacceptable,” underscored Kumar.
