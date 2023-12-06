In open letter to CJI, senior advocate warns of need to maintain respect for SC

Former Supreme Court bar association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave has written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to point out how certain sensitive cases in which “notices have been issued have been taken away from those benches and listed before other benches despite the first composition of the bench being available".

Dave said matters listed especially before courts 2, 4, 6 and 7 have been shifted out and listed before other benches with a disregard for the rules, the Handbook of Practice and Office Procedure and established Practice and Convention. He also highlighted that seniority of the first coram (first composition of the bench) was being ignored.

Court 2 is headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, court 4 by Justice BR Gavai, court 6 by Justice Aniruddha Bose and court 7 by Justice AS Bopanna.