Dawood a terrorist in individual capacity, gang association not eligible for UAPA: HC

The Bombay High Court has said fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been declared a terrorist in his individual capacity under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and, hence, any association with him or his gang would not attract provisions of the stringent law.

A division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, in an order of 11 July, details of which were made available on Friday, 19 July, granted bail to two persons held by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in August 2022.

The ATS had claimed Faiz Bhiwandiwala, from whom it seized 600 grams of ganja, and Parvez Vaid, were members of Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

The duo was booked under UAPA for being members of a terrorist organisation, committing terrorist acts and collecting funds for commission of an offence as well as under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions.

In its judgment, the HC said the Union government had issued a notification on 4 September 2019, notifying "Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar as a 'Terrorist' under the UAPA".