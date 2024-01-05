Village properties of Dawood Ibrahim kin auctioned for over Rs 2 crore

Two out of four properties belonging to the kin of absconder terrorist-mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were auctioned off on Friday evening for a total amount of over Rs 2 crore to an unidentified buyer, officials said.

The two properties are a plot of land measuring around 171 sq m with a reserve price of Rs 15,440 which went under the hammer for Rs 2.01 crore, and another plot of agricultural land of 1,730 sq m with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh that went for Rs 3.28 lakh.

There were no bidders for the two larger farm plots — one measuring 10,420.5 sq m with a reserve price of Rs 9.40 lakh and another measuring 8,953 sq m with a reserve price of Rs 8 lakh.