Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoning': Why the speculation makes no sense

Speculation, so called reports, and rumours about a suspected poisoning of underworld don and absconding terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar took social media platforms by storm on Monday, making headlines on almost every mainstream media outlet as well. While the news is still unconfirmed, there are many loopholes in the rumoured development that do not fit.

The first day of the week began with the major news development referring to a rumour that underworld don Dawood, allegedly residing in Pakistan's Karachi, was poisoned by an "unknown man" and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The news, based on a rumour from an unknown source or sources, further claimed that the 67-year-old has been living in Karachi with his second wife along with his three daughters and a son under tight security and away from the public glare.

It also claimed that the hospital where Dawood has been taken was placed under tight security. While all these rumoured claims are yet to be confirmed by a reliable source in Pakistan, the news itself does not seem to have been thoughtfully drafted.