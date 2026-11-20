Police suspect the murder was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Durrani was reportedly in contact with Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Investigators have also linked him to an alleged conspiracy in 2016 to assassinate jailed gangster Chhota Rajan inside Tihar Jail.

He was also accused of plotting the assassination of Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah.

Police said Durrani had more than 25 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Following Sameer's murder, investigators intensified their search for Durrani after suspecting his role in the shooting. Intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr prompted the joint Delhi Police-Noida STF team to launch an operation to apprehend him.

An exchange of fire took place during the operation, resulting in Durrani's death.

Officials have confirmed the encounter, while further details about the exchange of fire and the joint operation are awaited.

The killing marks a significant development in the investigation into the 16 November murder in northeast Delhi.

With PTI inputs