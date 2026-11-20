Dawood Ibrahim-linked gangster shot dead in UP encounter
Police suspected his involvement in the 16 November murder of 26-year-old Sameer near Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's office
Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, was killed in a joint Delhi Police-Noida STF encounter in Bulandshahr on 19 November
Police suspected his involvement in the 16 November murder of 26-year-old Sameer near Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's office
Durrani faced over 25 criminal cases and was allegedly linked to plots targeting Chhota Rajan and journalist Tarek Fatah
Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and suspected of involvement in a murder near Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra's office, was killed in a joint police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr late Thursday night, 19 November.
The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police and the Noida Special Task Force (STF) following intelligence inputs about Durrani's presence in Bulandshahr. Police teams had been tracking his movements after suspecting his involvement in the 16 November killing of 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi.
According to investigators, Sameer was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Khajuri Khas-Sonia Vihar area, near Mishra's camp office. Around 20 rounds were reportedly fired during the attack.
Police suspect the murder was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Durrani was reportedly in contact with Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Investigators have also linked him to an alleged conspiracy in 2016 to assassinate jailed gangster Chhota Rajan inside Tihar Jail.
He was also accused of plotting the assassination of Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah.
Police said Durrani had more than 25 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.
Following Sameer's murder, investigators intensified their search for Durrani after suspecting his role in the shooting. Intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr prompted the joint Delhi Police-Noida STF team to launch an operation to apprehend him.
An exchange of fire took place during the operation, resulting in Durrani's death.
Officials have confirmed the encounter, while further details about the exchange of fire and the joint operation are awaited.
The killing marks a significant development in the investigation into the 16 November murder in northeast Delhi.
With PTI inputs