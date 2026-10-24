US detains gangsters Bhau, Faridpuria; India works on deportation

Haryana STF and CBI coordinate with US authorities to secure the deportation of Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria.

Bhau faces multiple murder and extortion cases and is accused of running a criminal network from abroad.

Faridpuria, who has more than 25 criminal cases against him, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case before being granted bail in 2019.

Haryana Police is working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and US authorities to finalise arrangements for the deportation of fugitive gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, who were detained in the United States on 22 October, officials said on Saturday, 24 October.

The two were apprehended in Las Vegas following inputs from the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Both are currently in US immigration custody as Indian agencies work to bring them back to face cases registered against them in India.

Bhau, one of Haryana and Delhi’s most-wanted gangsters, faces multiple cases involving murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion. Police allege that he fled India using forged documents and continued to operate his criminal network from overseas. An Interpol notice was issued against him in August 2023.

Bhau’s criminal career allegedly began at the age of 17, when he attempted to murder a rival. After being arrested, he escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in 2020. Investigators allege that he subsequently fled to Portugal and ran his gang from abroad.