Day 7: Kishtwar toll at 65, as search for the remains of those missing continues

The ongoing search efforts around the cloudburst-affected Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district continued for the seventh straight day on 20 August, Wednesday, with the death toll up to 65 after the recovery of two more bodies this morning.

The union territory's principal secretary (home) Chandraker Bharti convened a meeting with various agencies for an update, after evaluating the situation on the ground. Bharti was the first among the 10 IAS and IPS officers instructed by the lieutenant governor to visit the disaster zone over the eight days to oversee relief-and-rescue activities.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who had made his own trip to speak to local officials and the people, had told the media yesterday that now, the chances of finding any more of the 70-odd missing persons alive had dwindled to nil. "The effort now is for us to, at the very least, return the bodies of those deceased to their family members for their last rites to be properly undertaken," he had said ruefully.

He mentioned too that representatives of the local people had placed 3–4 requests before the government, which were being reviewed and would be acted upon. The local administration would do all that was possible to extend help to the affected, he promised.