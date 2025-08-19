Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 64 after woman’s body recovered

The death toll at Chisoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district climbed to 64 on Tuesday, 19 August, after rescuers recovered woman's body during the ongoing relief and rescue operation, which has now entered its sixth day.

Officials said the decomposed body was found downstream during an intensified search operation after an improvement in weather conditions. Sniffer dogs also helped recover the lower body part of another victim from the debris of a collapsed house, believed to belong to a person already identified earlier.

Rescue teams, aided by heavy machinery, earth-movers, and dog squads, continue to sift through rubble at multiple sites, especially near a langar (community kitchen) that bore the brunt of the cloudburst.

The disaster struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, flattening a makeshift market and langar site for pilgrims. Sixteen houses, several government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles were damaged.