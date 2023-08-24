Day after ED search, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's political advisor denies involvement in money laundering

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma on Thursday claimed he does not have a "single penny" of ill-gotten money, a day after the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search at his residence.

Addressing a press conference here, Vinod Verma also said he has no connection with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chandrabhushan Verma, arrested along with three others by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal betting app called 'Mahadev Online Book'.

Alleged hawala operator brothers Anil and Sunil Dammani and a man identified as Satish Chandrakar are the three others arrested in the case.

According to the ED, the probe has found that around Rs 65 crore cash was received by ASI Chandrabhushan Verma. He kept his cut and distributed the rest as bribes to senior police officers and politicians, it claimed.