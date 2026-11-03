Day after leading protests over transfers, Delhi Police ACP suspended

The transfers came after Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury in the 23 October clash, triggering strong reactions from the local legal fraternity. Lawyers accused the police of threatening behavior and subsequently called an indefinite strike across Delhi district courts, paralysing judicial operations. To calm the situation, the police administration transferred ACP Vashistha and Inspector Kumar, the Shahdara SHO.

Despite efforts by senior officers, including New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, to persuade the protesting personnel to end their demonstration, the police refused to disperse until their demands were met. A delegation met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, who assured prompt and appropriate action to restore morale within the force.

The protest was circulated via internal WhatsApp groups, although unit heads and district DCPs were instructed to discourage participation. ACP Vashistha described the demonstration as an “organic call” initiated by the police personnel and said he chose to join it.

Following his role in leading the protest, Delhi Police sources confirmed the suspension of ACP Vashistha on grounds of violation of discipline. The police department has not yet issued an official statement regarding the suspension. The investigation into the Shahdara incident and related departmental actions remains ongoing.