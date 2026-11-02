Delhi Police personnel protest transfer of 2 officers over Shahdara station scuffle

Around 80 Delhi Police personnel staged a protest outside the force's headquarters on Monday, opposing the transfer of two officers following a scuffle at Shahdara police station in which a lawyer sustained a serious head injury.

The personnel assembled on the footpath outside Gate No. 1 of the Police Headquarters and demanded a meeting with the police commissioner to seek the restoration of the officers' previous postings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma reached the spot and spoke to Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, one of the transferred officers, urging him not to participate in the protest.

Sharma reminded the personnel of the discipline expected of a police force and told them they should not behave like protesters. He also asked some of them to accompany him inside the headquarters, but none agreed.

The protesters demanded a Sampark Sabha with the police commissioner. No senior officer came out of the headquarters to address the gathering.