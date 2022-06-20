DCW notice to Indian Bank over its guidelines making pregnant women 'temporarily unfit' for joining

The Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to the Indian Bank seeking withdrawal of its new recruitment guidelines which prevents a woman, who is three or more months pregnant, from joining service.

An immediate reaction regarding the move, which has invited criticism from various quarters, was not available from the public sector lender.

Earlier in January, the country's largest lender SBI had put in place new rules which said a woman candidate with more than three months pregnancy will be considered "temporarily unfit" and can join the bank within four months after delivery.

After criticism from various quarters, the SBI suspended the revised guidelines on the recruitment of pregnant women.

In its notice, the DCW said the alleged action of the Indian Bank is "discriminatory and illegal" as it is contrary to the Maternity Benefits provided under 'The Code of Social Security, 2020'.