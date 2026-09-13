Dead Iranian president appears in viral fake 'BRICS selfie'

A purported selfie of several world leaders at the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi has gone viral on social media — and was even shared by the official X accounts of the Russian Embassy in India and the Embassy of Iran in India.

The image appears to show Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi posing together.

There is, however, one rather significant problem with the picture: Raisi died in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024.

That makes his appearance at a summit held on 12–13 September 2026 difficult to explain — unless BRICS has quietly added resurrection to its cooperation agenda.

At least two BJP leaders — Shazia Ilmi and Manoj Tiwari — shared the selfsame image, and at least one of them — Ilmi — deleted the post after being called out.