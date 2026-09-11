From fake news to missiles: Anthropic details misuse of AI model Claude

A disturbing report released by leading AI company Anthropic red flags the destructive potential of AI and how even solitary actors in places like Bangladesh, Mali, Yemen and Iran are misusing AI.

In its most detailed ‘threat intelligence report’ released on Thursday, 10 September, Anthropic, which describes itself as an AI safety and research company, red flags attempts to misuse its AI model Claude.

A group in Yemen used AI to design guided rockets and ballistic missiles. Anthropic disclosed five instances in which researchers used its Claude AI models for work related to biological weapons, viruses and toxins. It blocked possible biological misuse of Claude while admitting that some cases may have involved legitimate research.

As AI models grow more powerful, elaborate cyberattacks no longer require sophisticated skills and even lone individuals can create threats that would have been impossible even a year ago, Anthropic said. The company also found groups that created hundreds of social media accounts that appeared to belong to ordinary people and then posted material amplifying the same political view over the course of a week. The company outlined nine such cases, originating in Russia, Iran, Turkiye and across the Persian Gulf, South Asia, Africa and Europe.

Anthropic released this report after one of its researchers, Jacob Coxon, announced that he was resigning amid fears that the company and its chief rival OpenAI 'are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives'. Coxon’s post warned that some of his colleagues now believe AI could threaten human life by the end of the decade.