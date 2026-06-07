Deadly nor’wester batters Bhubaneswar, uproots 200 trees
Storm kills one person, injuring another and causing widespread damage as wind speeds reach 89-100 kmph
A powerful nor’wester swept through Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, killing one person, injuring another and causing widespread damage across the city as wind speeds touched 89-100 kmph, officials said.
The storm uprooted more than 200 trees, damaged electrical poles and wrecked around 300 stalls set up for an international trade fair, disrupting normal life in several areas of the Odisha capital.
The lone fatality was reported at Rasulgahg Chhak under the Mancheswar police station area, where a truck allegedly lost control amid the strong winds and struck a motorcycle. One person was killed and another sustained injuries in the accident, police said.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the intense thunderstorm lasted for over 30 minutes from around 4.30 pm, bringing relief from the sweltering heat. Temperatures in the city dropped by nearly 14 degrees Celsius after the storm, following days of maximum temperatures hovering around 40°C.
Fire services personnel were deployed across the city to clear uprooted trees and restore traffic movement on affected roads.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents to remain cautious, warning that similar thunderstorm activity could affect parts of Odisha over the next few days.
With PTI inputs
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