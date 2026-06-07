Deadly nor’wester batters Bhubaneswar, uproots 200 trees

A powerful nor’wester swept through Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, killing one person, injuring another and causing widespread damage across the city as wind speeds touched 89-100 kmph, officials said.

The storm uprooted more than 200 trees, damaged electrical poles and wrecked around 300 stalls set up for an international trade fair, disrupting normal life in several areas of the Odisha capital.

The lone fatality was reported at Rasulgahg Chhak under the Mancheswar police station area, where a truck allegedly lost control amid the strong winds and struck a motorcycle. One person was killed and another sustained injuries in the accident, police said.