Six killed as under-construction bridge collapses in UP’s Hamirpur during storm

“We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 am last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it,” Verma told reporters.

“SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five bodies,” he added. Officials later confirmed the death toll had risen to at least six.

The tragedy has intensified scrutiny over safety arrangements at the construction site, particularly as the collapse occurred during severe weather conditions. Authorities are expected to investigate whether proper structural safeguards and emergency protocols were in place.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to intensify rescue and relief efforts.

“The loss of lives in a tragic accident on the Betwa River in Hamirpur district is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), Adityanath instructed senior officials to reach the site immediately, accelerate rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

He also directed authorities to provide compensation to the families of those killed in the collapse.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet and the injured recover swiftly,” the chief minister added.

The incident is the latest in a series of infrastructure accidents to hit construction projects across the country, renewing concerns about worker safety and oversight at large-scale public works sites.

With IANS inputs