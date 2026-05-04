Tejashwi attacks Bihar govt over Vikramshila Bridge collapse, alleges corruption

Political tensions have escalated in Bihar after a portion of the Vikramshila Bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed, triggering sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling NDA government, along with fresh allegations of corruption.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised the government on social media platform X, alleging large-scale corruption in the construction and maintenance of the bridge. Sharing images of the damaged structure, he claimed that repeated warnings about its condition had been ignored. He further said the collapse into the Ganges River was a direct consequence of negligence and graft, adding that concerns he raised last month went unaddressed.

Yadav also alleged that more than 100 bridges and culverts have collapsed across the state over the past two years, attributing the trend to systemic corruption. He noted that although several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, a major tragedy was narrowly averted as no vehicle was directly on the section that gave way.