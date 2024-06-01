Deal final blow to this govt which has become symbol of tyranny: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people on Saturday, 1 June, to vote in large numbers and deal a "final blow" to "this government which has become a symbol of arrogance and tyranny".

Gandhi pointed out that the seventh and final phase of voting for the general election is being held on Saturday and claimed that according to the trends so far, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties is going to form the next government in the country.

"I am proud that even in this scorching heat, all of you have come out to vote to protect democracy and the Constitution," the former Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Even today, come out in large numbers and give your vote as a 'final blow' to this government, which has become a symbol of arrogance and tyranny," he said.