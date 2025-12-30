Death by suicide of 82-year-old voter deepens scrutiny of Bengal SIR

An 82-year-old man allegedly jumped onto railway tracks and was crushed to death by a running train in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Monday, just hours before he was scheduled to appear for a hearing linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.

The deceased, Durjan Majhi, had been deeply anxious after receiving a notice to attend a hearing at the Para block development officer’s (BDO) office, as his name did not figure in the draft voters’ list, his family said.

Police said Majhi was killed by a running train on Monday. He had been asked to appear before the BDO as part of the SIR process.

Majhi’s son Kanai, a daily wage labourer, said his father had submitted the SIR enumeration form but was still excluded from the draft roll. “My father had submitted the SIR enumeration form, but his name was not on the draft voters’ list. His name was on the 2002 voters’ list,” he said.

Kanai said the family could not understand why his father was summoned for a hearing at all. “He had been anxious since getting the hearing notice on 25 December,” he claimed.

The incident has come amid escalating controversy over the SIR exercise in West Bengal, where hearings were temporarily paused following widespread complaints of confusion, panic and procedural irregularities. Across districts, voters — particularly the elderly, migrant workers and those from poorer households — have reported fear that failure to attend hearings could result not only in deletion from electoral rolls but also jeopardise their citizenship itself.