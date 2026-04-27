Death toll in Kerala fireworks explosion rises to 17 as injured worker succumbs

The toll from the devastating fireworks explosion at Mundathikode in Kerala’s Thrissur district has climbed to 17, after one more injured worker succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Rakesh from Kundannur, who had been engaged in fireworks manufacturing at the unit where the blasts occurred on 21 April. According to police at Thrissur Medical College, Rakesh suffered over 85 per cent burn injuries while attempting to flee the facility after the explosion and had been battling for his life in the ICU.

Rakesh was known locally for his active participation in cultural events such as Thrissur Pooram and the vibrant Pulikali (tiger dance), underscoring the deep community ties of those affected by the tragedy.

Authorities said that of the 38 people present at the site when the explosion occurred, 17 have now died, while four others remain missing. One more injured person continues to be in critical condition.