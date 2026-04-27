Death toll in Kerala fireworks explosion rises to 17 as injured worker succumbs
Efforts are on to identify victims, with DNA analysis of recovered remains expected soon
The toll from the devastating fireworks explosion at Mundathikode in Kerala’s Thrissur district has climbed to 17, after one more injured worker succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Rakesh from Kundannur, who had been engaged in fireworks manufacturing at the unit where the blasts occurred on 21 April. According to police at Thrissur Medical College, Rakesh suffered over 85 per cent burn injuries while attempting to flee the facility after the explosion and had been battling for his life in the ICU.
Rakesh was known locally for his active participation in cultural events such as Thrissur Pooram and the vibrant Pulikali (tiger dance), underscoring the deep community ties of those affected by the tragedy.
Authorities said that of the 38 people present at the site when the explosion occurred, 17 have now died, while four others remain missing. One more injured person continues to be in critical condition.
Efforts are underway to identify victims and account for the missing, with DNA analysis of body parts recovered from the site expected to be completed soon.
The fireworks were being manufactured for Thiruvambady Devaswom as part of preparations for the famed Thrissur Pooram festival. The licensee of the unit had also died earlier due to burn injuries sustained in the blast.
In the wake of the tragedy, celebrations for this year’s Thrissur Pooram were scaled down as the community mourns the loss.
The incident has triggered multiple investigations. Alongside a police probe, a judicial commission headed by justice C.N. Ramachandran has been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the explosion and determine accountability.
With PTI inputs