Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to seven

A day after the collapse of a six-storey residential building in Gujarat's Surat city, the death toll has gone up to seven, the police said on Sunday, 7 July.

The building, located in Pal area, collapsed at around 2.45 pm on Saturday.

While a woman was rescued soon after the collapse, the body of a man was pulled out on Saturday night, an official earlier said.

Rescue teams later pulled out six more bodies from the debris, according to police.

Seven bodies have been recovered in the operation that continued through the night, Sachin GIDC police station inspector Jignesh Chaudhari said.