Residential building collapses in Surat; over 15 injured, several trapped

Over 15 persons were injured while several others remain trapped after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Sachin Pali village of Surat following incessant rains for several days.

An official said rescue operations are underway and one woman has been rescued so far.

He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with emergency responders, including police and fire department personnel, have been deployed for the rescue efforts.

A fire department official said they could not confirm the exact number of people trapped as many labourers were sleeping in their rooms when the incident happened.

“This building needed repair but no one paid attention to it, which will be investigated. As of now, our focus is to rescue the people,” he said.