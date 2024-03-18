Kolkata building collapse which killed 9 sparks fresh political row in Bengal

The collapse of an illegal under-construction building in Kolkata's western fringes, claiming at least nine lives and injuring 17 more early on Monday, has provoked a fierce political debate over whether the incident opens up yet another Pandora's box of corruption under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in Bengal.

Despite some 18 hours having passed since the collapse, several people are still believed to be trapped inside the rubble, triggering apprehensions of a rise in the death toll, which kept mounting through the day. The deceased include two women who lived in the vicinity.

In the aftermath of the five-storey building, allegedly being constructed by filling up a water body, crumbling down on neighbourhood shanties occupied by unsuspecting dwellers in the thickly-populated Azhar Mollah Bagan area of Garden Reach, state leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the locality teemed with no less than 800 such unauthorised buildings.

Demanding a court-monitored audit by central bodies like the CPWD into constructions in urban areas of the state, Adhikari set a one-month deadline for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to publish the list of authorised and unathorised structures in its 141 wards. "I will also file RTIs with the KMC secretary seeking details of such constructions and bring the details out in the public domain," he declared.