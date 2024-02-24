Death toll in UP's Kasganj road accident rises to 24

The death toll in this morning's road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district has risen to 24 from 15 as reported earlier. The deceased, including eight children, died when their tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Kasganj, police said.

The police also said 15 to 20 people were injured in the accident, which occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road in the Patiyali police station area when the occupants of the tractor-trolley were going to take a bath in the river Ganga.

Inspector-general of Aligarh range Shalabh Mathur said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Twenty-four people died when the tractor-trolley overturned and fell into the seven to eight-foot deep pond while the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle. Around 15-20 people were injured and have been hospitalised," Mathur told PTI.

He added that the deceased included eight children. "The tractor-trolley was coming from Jaithara in Etah district. I am going to the spot with the divisional commissioner (of Aligarh)," Mathur said, adding that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their families after post-mortem.