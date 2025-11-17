UP stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to six, more workers feared trapped

Five more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Saturday, 15 November, taking the death toll to six, officials said.

Efforts to rescue labourers trapped under huge boulders at the quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works have gone on for nearly 48 hours now, with several still believed to be under the debris.

Sonbhadra district magistrate B.N. Singh said five bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"One body was recovered in the night. The deceased was identified as Indrajit (30), a resident of Panari, Obra. The other deceased persons have been identified as Santosh Yadav (30), Ravindra alias Nanak (18), Ramkhelavan (32) and Kripashankar." The body of Raju Singh (30) was recovered earlier on Sunday.

The state government has announced a three-tier probe into the incident by the police, mining and district administration.