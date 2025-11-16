Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, several feared trapped in Sonbhadra quarry collapse

A 30-year-old labourer was found dead on Sunday morning as rescue teams continued to dig through massive rubble at a stone quarry that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday evening. Several more mine workers are still feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Singh, a resident of Panari village.

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in the Billi Markundi mining area, said “around a dozen labourers” may still be trapped. Rescue efforts are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police.

ADG Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia said clearing the rubble is proving slow and difficult because of “several heavy stones” wedged into the collapsed section.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Saturday, when a section of the quarry run by Krishna Mining Works suddenly caved in. According to police, a caller informed Obra Police Station that several workers had been buried alive.