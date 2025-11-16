Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, several feared trapped in Sonbhadra quarry collapse
Opposition alleges illegal mining-mafia nexus as NDRF and SDRF race to clear massive debris
A 30-year-old labourer was found dead on Sunday morning as rescue teams continued to dig through massive rubble at a stone quarry that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday evening. Several more mine workers are still feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Raju Singh, a resident of Panari village.
Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in the Billi Markundi mining area, said “around a dozen labourers” may still be trapped. Rescue efforts are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police.
ADG Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia said clearing the rubble is proving slow and difficult because of “several heavy stones” wedged into the collapsed section.
The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Saturday, when a section of the quarry run by Krishna Mining Works suddenly caved in. According to police, a caller informed Obra Police Station that several workers had been buried alive.
Based on a complaint filed by Chhotu Yadav, whose two brothers are among the missing, police have booked the quarry owner (identity yet to be confirmed) and business partners Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra. No arrests have been made so far.
District Magistrate B.N. Singh said a wall inside the quarry abruptly gave way, trapping the workers.
The collapse has triggered sharp political allegations. Samajwadi Party MP Chotelal Kharwar alleged that the mine was operating illegally “with the collusion of the police and district authorities”.
“There is a possibility that 12 to 15 people are trapped. Tribals are being killed, and illegal mining is rampant. Such incidents occur every month,” Kharwar claimed, adding that he was stopped by police from meeting families of the trapped workers. He demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for each affected family.
Minister Gond said the legality of the mine’s operations will be probed.
Rescue operations remain underway as authorities work to locate and bring out those still missing.
With PTI inputs
