Death toll rises to 25 in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory explosion

At least 25 people have died in a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti, officials said on Monday, as rescue and identification efforts continued amid mounting anger from victims’ families.

The blast ripped through the Vanaja Firecracker Factory on Sunday, a facility owned by Muthu Manickam of Govindanallur and operating with a valid licence issued by the revenue divisional officer. According to preliminary findings, more than 30 workers were inside the unit at the time, engaged in routine production work.

Investigators said the explosion was likely triggered by friction during the manufacturing process, which caused highly combustible materials to ignite. The force of the blast destroyed at least four rooms of the factory, while the sound was heard up to 10 kilometres away, highlighting the scale of the incident.