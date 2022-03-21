Deaths take place in states with no liquor ban too: Bihar minister

"Crimes like rape and murder are also banned in the country. Still it is taking place everywhere. In most of the cases, at the time of production, the manufacturers of liquor would not know that the product would become poisonous," Chaudhary said.



"Every individual is aware of the dangers involved in consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar and the state government has mentioned stringent punishment, still they are consuming it. Why are they consuming liquor and risking their lives," Chaudhary wondered.



Meanwhile, Bihar police denied that the deaths happened due to consumption of poisonous liquor in four districts which claimed 42 lives since Saturday.