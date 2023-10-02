Decade later, man acquitted of dowry-related suicide charges in AIIMS doctor's case

In a turn of events, a Delhi court has acquitted Paras Khanna, a doctor, of a dowry-related suicide charges more than a decade after his wife, Varnika, tragically took her own life in August 2013 within the premises of AIIMS.

The court ruled that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to substantiate the allegations of harassment leading to suicide.

An FIR was registered against Khanna under Sections 304 B (dowry death) and 498 A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution's case was based on an FIR filed by Varnika's father, who alleged that his daughter had suffered harassment for dowry at the hands of her husband and in-laws since their marriage in November 2012.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja found glaring inconsistencies in the testimony of prosecution witnesses and a lack of compelling evidence.