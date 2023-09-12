Declare Himachal catastrophe as national disaster: Priyanka Gandhi to Centre

Asking the Centre to declare the catastrophe in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday visited areas of Kullu district and interacted with disaster-affected people.

Both the leaders visited the confluence of the Parvati and the Beas River in Bhuntar and at Potato Ground in Manali, the areas badly devastated by the fury of floods triggered by torrential rain in July and August.

The people narrated their woes with Priyanka Gandhi and lauded efforts of the government in providing timely relief to the affected, besides the personal efforts of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for the relief and rescue operations.