Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Kullu districts on Tuesday, 12 September and oversee relief and restoration works.

She would also interact with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Kullu and Mandi districts on 14 and 15 July.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu this morning, stopped to receive flowers from local women at the airport and also spoke with Congress workers and local growers about apple production, transportation and rates of boxes.

The Congress leader had recently alleged that apple boxes in Himachal Pradesh are being sold at one third rates after the Adani Group released the procurement price, and asked why the prime minister is not doing anything for them.