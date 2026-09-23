Deep depression over Bay to bring heavy rain across West Bengal till Friday
Weather system is expected to move inland on Wednesday night, triggering warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state
Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast across West Bengal, including Kolkata, till Friday as a deep depression moves towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast
South Bengal districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive particularly heavy rain, with rainfall continuing till Sunday
North Bengal may also see heavy rain, with landslide and waterlogging risks; fishermen and coastal tourists have been advised to stay away from the sea
West Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the northern Andhra Pradesh-southern Odisha coast, the Met office said on Wednesday.
The weather system is expected to move inland on Wednesday night, triggering warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state.
According to the Met department, the deep depression is moving west-northwest towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. While the system is not expected to make a direct impact on West Bengal, its proximity to the state's coastal areas is likely to bring heavy rain to several districts of south Bengal over the next few days.
Kolkata and several other districts of south Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain for four days from Wednesday. South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while heavy rain is also possible in Purulia, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah.
The weather is expected to intensify between Thursday and Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram, while South 24-Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Howrah may receive heavy rainfall.
Western districts are likely to be particularly affected on Friday. Scattered rainfall is expected to continue across most districts of south Bengal till Sunday, 27 September.
In view of the weather conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Friday. Tourists visiting coastal areas have also been warned against entering the sea.
The deep depression is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, during the night. It has been moving westwards at around 12 kmph over the past six hours.
The system is also expected to affect north Bengal. Heavy rain is possible in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Wednesday. The Met office has warned of possible landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, along with waterlogging in low-lying areas of the plains.
Rainfall is expected to increase across almost all districts of north Bengal on Thursday. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Friday, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar may also experience heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.06 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius, 0.04 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 72 per cent and 96 per cent.
With IANS inputs