Deep depression over Bay to bring heavy rain across West Bengal till Friday

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast across West Bengal, including Kolkata, till Friday as a deep depression moves towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast

South Bengal districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive particularly heavy rain, with rainfall continuing till Sunday

North Bengal may also see heavy rain, with landslide and waterlogging risks; fishermen and coastal tourists have been advised to stay away from the sea

West Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the northern Andhra Pradesh-southern Odisha coast, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move inland on Wednesday night, triggering warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state.

According to the Met department, the deep depression is moving west-northwest towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. While the system is not expected to make a direct impact on West Bengal, its proximity to the state's coastal areas is likely to bring heavy rain to several districts of south Bengal over the next few days.

Kolkata and several other districts of south Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain for four days from Wednesday. South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while heavy rain is also possible in Purulia, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah.